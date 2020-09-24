Pregnant woman jumps into water to rescue husband from shark attack in Florida

A man is fortunate to be alive though badly injured after his pregnant wife jumped into water to rescue him when a shark attacked him in Florida.

Andrew Eddy, 30, was snorkeling on a private boat at Sombrero Key Light, Florida, on Sunday, September 20, when he was bitten on the shoulder by a shark “almost immediately” upon entering the water, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Eddy’s wife, Margot Dukes Eddy, 29, saw the shark’s dorsal fin and then saw the water fill with blood. She leaped in immediately and dragged her husband to safety.

The couple was on the boat with Dukes Eddy’s parents, her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, most of whom were already in the water when the attack occurred, an incident report written by Deputy Christopher Aguanno said.

Eddy, who lives in Atlanta, was taken from the water to Sombrero Beach around 10:30 a.m., and airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, the sheriff’s office’s statement…