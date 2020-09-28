Late Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut to increase actress Sienna Miller’s salary on ’21 Bridges’

American-British actress, Sienna Mille in a remembrance for the late Chadwick Boseman, has revealed the actor took a pay cut to increase her salary on ’21 Bridges’



In a new interview with Empire, Sienna opened up about working with the actor in the 2019 cop drama “21 Bridges” and how Boseman wanted her to be in the movie which he was also a producer.

“He produced ’21 Bridges’ and had been really active in trying to get me to do it,” she said. “He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold.”

She continued, “So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore. I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him.”

Miller also revealed that Boseman took a pay cut on the film to increase her salary.

“I didn’t know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven’t yet. But I am going to tell it,…