Nigerian-born British actor, John Boyega has weighed in on the peaceful protests by angry Nigerian youths demanding an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Taking to his Twitter page this afternoon, the ‘Star Wars’ actor wrote in one of his tweets that the youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance, before urging the Nigerian government to tackle the pressure issues in the country.

See his tweets below.

The youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance. This situation is tied to many other issues. Please lend your attention to this pressing problem! #EndSARSImmediately #EndSarsProtests #EndSARS #EndSARSProtest — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 9, 2020

We can’t simply enjoy Banana island every December without noticing the concrete wall placed between Nigerians and their potential. The limitations become unbearable for them and this needs serious attention. #EndSARSProtest — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) October 9, 2020