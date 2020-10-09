‘The youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance’

Nigerian-born British actor, John Boyega has weighed in on the peaceful protests by angry Nigerian youths demanding an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

 

Taking to his Twitter page this afternoon, the ‘Star Wars’ actor wrote in one of his tweets that the youth in Nigeria deserve good leadership and guidance, before urging the Nigerian government to tackle the pressure issues in the country. 

 

