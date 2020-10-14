Some people made billions from #EndSARS negotiations

Activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that some persons have become billionaires from negotiating on how they can put an end to the #EndSARS protests nationwide.

Omoyele said this in a tweet posted today Wednesday, October 14, while reacting to reports that business leaders and some social media influencers have entered into negotiations on how to end the #EndSARS protests.

His tweet reads