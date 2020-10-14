South African father sets house on fire killing himself and his two daughters in suspected murder-suicide

A 51-year old man, Gladwn Mboweni, is believed to have committed suicide in South Africa by setting his home on fire using a highly inflammable substance.

His two daughters, 13-year old Minkateko and Tsakani Mboweni,9, also died in the incident which happened at Nkowankowa township outside Tzaneen in Limpopo. Mboweni was the Mopani District Manager of Stats South Africa.

Police spokesperson, Brig. Motlafela Mojapelo, who confirmed the incident on Monday, October 12, say the motive was still unknown but they are not ruling out domestic violence.

“The neighbours allegedly saw the house engulfed in flames and jumped over the wall fence to rescue the occupants. They broke one of the windows to get inside and in the process managed to rescue the father who had already suffered from smoke inhalation. He died on the scene.” said Brig. Mojapelo.

“The intense blaze and smoke forced them out. The police and emergency personnel as well as fire fighters were immediately…