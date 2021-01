Men of the Lagos police command on Friday night January 8, raided Colombia club in Victoria Island and arrested the club owners as well as the customers for violating the COVID-19 protocols. They were all whisked to the Maroko police station.

The Lagos state government in December 2020, barred all clubs from operating as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID19 during this second wave of the pandemic.

See videos of those arrested at the police station below