Stephanie Linus Joins WildAid To Advocate For Wildlife Conservation

Star actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus is furthering her cause as an environmental activist with the focus this time on wildlife conservation and efforts to reduce climate change impacts.

Stephanie joins an unrivaled portfolio of celebrity ambassadors at WildAid, to help raise public awareness of the impacts of illegal wildlife trade in Africa.

WildAid works to reduce global consumption of wildlife products and to increase local support for conservation efforts. The organization also works with governments and partners to protect fragile marine reserves from illegal fishing and shark finning, to enhance public and political will for anti-poaching efforts, and to reduce climate change impacts.

Speaking about her appointment, Ms Linus said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to pass on the message of preserving the incredible species that live in our natural world. By conserving wildlife, we’re ensuring that future generations can enjoy a healthy and…