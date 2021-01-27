Court orders final forfeiture of millions found in former Governor Abdulaziz Yari’s account to FG

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday January 26, ordered the final forfeiture of millions found in the bank account of former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari to the Federal Government.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ordered that the funds in accounts of different companies linked to Yari including $56,056.75 in Polaris Bank; N12.9m, N11.2m, $301,319.99; N217,388.04 and $311,872.15 in Zenith Bank be forfeited to the Federal Government on grounds of the former Governor not showing good cause why the order sought by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission should not be granted.

The suit filed by ICPC counsel, Osuobeni Akponimisingha had two companies; Kayatawa Nigeria Ltd and B. T. Oil and Gas Nigeria Ltd as respondents.

The agency had also filed an ex parte motion before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the same court in 2019, seeking an interim forfeiture order while also alleging that the funds were proceeds of unlawful activity….