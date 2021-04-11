Gunmen abduct 13-year-old boy in Ogun, demand N50m ransom

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a 13-year-old boy identified as Gbolahan Ajibola, in Obada-Odo, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering six and said to be on military uniform, invaded Destiny Estate Community Association in Obada-Oko around 9:15 pm on Saturday, April 10, shot sporadically in the air before whisking the boy away.

The victim, his mother, and grandmother were returning from their shop after attending a programme at Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) when the incident happened.

The gunmen, who were hiding in a nearby bush close to the victim’s house, ambushed the family when Ajibola alighted from his mother’s car to open the gate. They reportedly beat both the victim’s mother, Bisi Ajibola, and the grandmother to pulp before whisking the boy away.

PUNCH reported that the kidnappers later contacted the family and demanded a sum of N50 million before the boy would be released from their…