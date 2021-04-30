Baba Ijesha licked my daughter’s ears, pressed her breast and rubbed her private part for 30 mins

Nigerian comedian, Princess has taken to her Instagram live to speak more on the alleged sexual assault on her 14-year-old foster daughter by actor, Baba Ijesha.

According to Princess, BabaBaba Ijesha licked her daughter’s ears, pressed her breast and rubbed her private part for 30 minutes. She said it’s hearbreaking that some people are still questionning the case of sexual molestation and supporting the actor just to gain popularity. She added that no mother should be made to watch her child suffer molestation.

She also stated that she has been receiving a lot of insults since the case started and asked people to put themselves in her shoes.

