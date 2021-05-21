“This is a serious mental health issue” Actor Kunle Remi reacts to Naira Marley ‘s sexual fantasy

Actor, Kunle Remi has reacted to Naira Marley’s statement that he wants to have sex with a mother and daughter together.

 

Naira Marley shared his sexual fantasies via his Instagram Stories, including wanting to have sex with a woman while she’s on the phone with her man, and also having sex with his girlfriend in a cab driven by an Igbo man.

 

However, the most shocking of his fantasies was a threesome with a mother and daughter.

 

He’s received heat for his statement.  

 

Reacting to Naira Marley’s fantasy, Kunle Remi wrote: “How do people think? I can never understand.  How does one come up with thoughts like this? This is a serious mental health issue.”

 

