Dramatic moment Mali’s President was attacked with a knife during Eid prayers (video)

A video of the moment Mali’s interim President was attacked by a knifeman while he was praying at the mosque has emerged.

President Assimi Goita was at the Great Mosque in Bamako on Tuesday, July 20, in celebration of Eid al-Adha.

During the prayers, an assailant tried to stab him. He survived.

Security agents overpowered two men in the mosque and threw one into the back of a military pickup truck. Other security agents surrounded the president, who was in a sky blue kaftan, and whisked him out of the venue.

