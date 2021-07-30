Obi Cubana reacts to Jaruma saying her ‘Kayanmata’ can’t work on him because he has ‘spiritual protection’

Nightlife King, Obi Cubana has reacted to aphrodisiac seller Hauwa Saidu Mohammed a.k.a Jaruma saying her ‘Kayanmata’ can’t work on him because he has ‘spiritual protection’.

Jaruma who has been selling her merchandise to women for years with claims that it has the powers to enhance their sexual appeal and make men do whatever they want, had issued a disclaimer addressed to ladies looking to deploy her product to manipulate wealthy men like Obi Cubana.

She was heard saying in the video;

“To all the girls that want Obi Cubana, how [do] you want to date Obi Cubana, the billionaire Obi Cubana, you want him to be yours, you want him to be your sugar daddy, do you seriously think Obi Cubana doesn’t have spiritual protection? “Rich people like Obi Cubana billionaires like Obi Cubana have spiritual protection, my products will not work.”

Obi Cubana who reacted to the claim in the comment section of the video which was reshared by his friend Obi VineMorris,…