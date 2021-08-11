 Actress Sunni Welles, who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her twice, dies at 72

Sunni Welles, an American actress, and singer who was one of the many women to accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault, has died. She was 72.

Welles’ son, Shaun O’Banion, shared the news on Twitter on Monday, writing, “It is with profound sadness that I announce that my mother, Sunni Kay Welles, passed away today at the age of 72.”

“If you have a moment, give a listen and think of her. She was an extraordinary woman,” O’Banion continued, sharing a link to a recording of Welles singing “Rio de Janeiro Blues” with her jazz band, Shiver.

Welles died on Monday August 9, at a hospice care center in Downey, California, after a battle with lung cancer, O’Banion confirmed in a statement to ET.

“My mother was a fighter, literally from the day she was born. My grandmother would tell me my mom ‘fit in the palm of her hand,’ and ‘looked like a baby bird.’ Throughout her life and career, she was also like lightning in a bottle and always championed the work and efforts of others… But…