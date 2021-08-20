Man arrested after dismembered body of his 23-year-old girlfriend was found stuffed inside suitcase in South Africa (graphic photo)

The dismembered body of a 23-year-old law student identified as Nosicelo, has been found in a suitcase in Quigney, East Cape, South Africa.

A black refuse bag found next to the suitcase contained some of the victim’s other body parts, while her head was reportedly found in a cupboard in her home on Thursday, August 19.

The horrific discovery was made after a motorist had flagged down police on patrol at about 7am on Thursday, to inform them a body had been found in a suitcase. Soon after police visited the crime scene, the 25-year-old suspect was found and arrested.

Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said police patrolling the area early on Thursday morning were flagged down by a motorist who told them what he had seen.

“On their arrival at the corner of Fleet Street and Fitzpatrick road a suitcase with the body of a 23-year-old female was found. Next to it was a black bag with other body parts. While at the scene, police received information that a 25-year-old…