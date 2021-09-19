”I am yet to see anyone that has seen their children’s children that married late”- Nigerian clergyman charges people to marry early





Nigerian clergyman, Korede Komaiya, has outlined some of the disadvantages of getting married late. In a post shared on social media, the clergyman pointed out that he got married to his wife when he was 26 and the benefits of getting married early are numerous.

According to him, Abraham who was one of the favorites of God did not enjoy one of the fruits of marriage because he got married late.

” THE POWER AND PRINCIPLES OF EARLY MARRIAGE: To marry and settle down early has numerous benefits. I married when I was 26 years and my baby was 25 years. Nothing can compensate for late marriage if care is not taken. The Word says you shall see your children’s children; surely there are biblical prophecies once you marry late you can no longer be a beneficiary of them. Not even Abraham the father of Faith was alive to see the children of Isaac because he gave birth late. Abraham slept not too long before Isaac got who to marry. Early marriage has a lot of benefits; – You are positioned…





Source: Linda Ikeji