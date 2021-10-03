Suspected IPOB members set Nnewi home of APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, on fire (videos)

The Nnewi, Anambra state home of Joe Igbokwe, a Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been attacked.

In a series of post shared, Igbokwe alleged that IPOB members were behind the attack. He added that no life was lost during the attack.

”IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. Iam sure they raised down the my house giving the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. To God be the glory . I am still alive. Here it is. My Home in Nnewi has been sacrificed. No life was lost .To God be the glory.”

