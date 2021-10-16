The killing of UK lawmaker, Sir David Amess was terrorism

The UK police say the Friday, October 15 killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess is being treated as a terrorist incident.

Sir David was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on Friday and a 25-year-old British man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

In a Saturday morning, October 16 statement, the Metropolitan Police have revealed the killing has a potential link to Islamist extremism.

Reports say the politician appears to be of Somali heritage.

The Met said officers are carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area and are not seeking anyone else over the death.

The police say they believed the man, who is in custody in Essex, acted alone but inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are still ongoing.