“I’m barely in my own body right now,” Khloe Kardashian writes after being accused of shading Halle Berry at the People’s Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian has responded to a claim that she shaded Halle Berry while the actress accepted the People’s icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

The award ceremony held on Tuesday, Dec 7, and Khloe made her first public appearance since it emerged that Tristan Thompson cheated on her again and got a woman pregnant.

Khloe won two awards at the event, including Best Reality Star.

When Halle Berry was giving a speech while accepting the icon award, the camera moved the Khloe’s face and the look on her face was interpreted as a negative one by fans.

People then took to Twitter to call Khloe out, accusing her of being jealous of Halle Berry.

Khloe responded, letting them know that she thinks highly of Halle and that she just wasn’t in a good place, hence her reaction.

Khloe tweeted: “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented.

“Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now….