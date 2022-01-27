Singer Simi took to her Twitter handle to berate the Nigerian government over the state of the country.
In her Tweet, the mum of one wondered why the government fails to see the bigger picture of striving to make the country work so it will benefit everyone.
She wrote;
”I do not, for the life of me, understand how the government does not see how they, we have so much much much more to gain if they actually fixed the country. Why are they blind to the big picture. How much can you steal? How much can you spend? Why can’t you help your people?
Source: Linda Ikeji