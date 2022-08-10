Chelsea set to sign Frenkie de Jong for £68m from Barcelona after Man.United missed out

Chelsea are very close to agreeing a deal for Frenkie de Jong with the the Blues willing to meet Barcelona’s asking price for the midfielder

The Dutchman has been the talk of the transfer window after strong links emerged over a potential move to the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea both interested in his services.

According to SPORT, the London club would be in a position to exceed the €80million (£68.8million) figure which Barça are asking for the Dutchman.

The same outlet reported last week that the 25-year-old was refusing to consider a move away from Camp Nou, but has now made a U-turn.

De Jong was wanted by Manchester United and the Premier League giants agreed a £63m deal with Barcelona last month but he had no intention of joining a club that cannot offer Champions League football.