Police rescues twelve kidnap victims in Enugu

Police Operatives in Enugu state have rescued twelve kidnap victims in the state.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, says the operatives serving in Unity Division, on September 21 at about 7.10pm, responded to a distress call alleging that suspected kidnappers blocked the road between Ekwegbe-Agu and Neke-Uno communities respectively in Enugu East and Igbo-Etiti L.G.As, along Enugu/Opi/Nsukka Highway.

Ndukwe said the operatives foiled the unidentified hoodlums’ attempt to kidnap some road users after a gun duel and thereafter, rescued two (2) male victims the criminal elements were at the verge of kidnapping, and also recovered their vehicles.