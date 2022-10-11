Teni, Okonjo-Iweala and Aisha Mohammed receive national honours

As the world celebrates the International Girl Child day, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and singer, Teni have been conferred with national honours.

While Okonjo-Iweala and Amina were presented with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) award at the National Honors Award held on Tuesday October 11, at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, Teni was awarded the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Here are photos from the ceremony below