Iranian boy is born without a penis and pees through his anus

An Iranian boy has been born without a penis, though he has his scrotum intact, and surgeons are planning to give him a vagina instead.

Due to his extraordinary defect, the boy urinates through his anus.

The unidentified boy’s condition is medically called aphallia. It is so rare, it is thought to only occur in up to one in 30million births.

Fewer than 100 cases have been documented in medical literature.

Aphallia occurs when genitalia fails to develop normally in the womb during the first few months of pregnancy.

It is a similar process that causes diphallia, where boys are born with two penises.

Medics who reported the case in the journal Radiology Case Reports said the boy was born normally in a “good general state”.

His mother, who also wasn’t named, reported no problems during her pregnancy.

Special tests carried out months after he was born allowed doctors to work out how his unique urinary system worked.

A special dye revealed a…