Man in court for allegedly stealing bibles

A 37-year-old man, Godwin Idumu, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing four bibles valued at N72,230 from a supermarket. (NAN)

The defendant, a sales representative who resides at 9 Emmanuel St., Maryland, Lagos, is being tried for defilement and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Felicia Okwori, told the court that the offences were committed on December. 4, 2021, and June 3, 2022, at Ebeano Supermarket, located at G.R.A, Ikeja.

Okwori said that the defendant was at the supermarket in December and stole two bibles, valued at N51,080, saying that the defendant was seen through the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) after he had gone.

The…