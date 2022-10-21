Bandits block Kaduna-Zaria road, kidnap several commuters

Armed bandits on Thursday blocked the Kaduna-Zaria road and kidnapped several commuters.
Onyema Nwachukwu, Brigadier-General, Director of Army Public Relations, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army rescued five of the kidnapped commuters.
He said one of the commuters sustained a gunshot injury and was evacuated immediately for medical attention.
“In the early hours of 20 October 2022 armed bandits blocked the Kaduna – Zaria road, around Foundation general area within Birnin Yero Ward. The criminals opened fire on commuters during which they abducted and fled with unconfirmed number of commuters. Troops however, responded expeditiously and pursued the criminals compelling them to abandon five commuters who were earlier abducted,” the statement read.
“The commuters were subsequently rescued by troops, while the highway was immediately cleared for free flow of vehicular traffic. Sadly, one of the commuters sustained…
Source: Linda Ikeji