Lagos to begin impounding unregistered Vehicles

The Lagos State Government has said it will henceforth begin impounding all unregistered vehicles plying Lagos roads.

Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, made this known on Tuesday, November 8, at Alausa, Ikeja, saying it is in line with Section 16 and 196 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018.

Toriola said the move was necessary in a bid to checkmate the activities of some criminal elements who devised strategies including the use of unregistered vehicles to attack unsuspecting members of the public; thereby making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to track or trace such incidence.

He explained that number plate is a vital security feature of any vehicle as it is the only means of identifying the detail of vehicles that are registered in the state government’s data base.



He urged Motorists to register their vehicles under the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) and the Vehicle Inspection…