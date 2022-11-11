Troops neutralize notorious bandit commander ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’ in Kaduna forest





Security Forces have neutralized a notorious bandit commander ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’ terrorizing communities in Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 11, 2022, shared a blurred photograph of the neutralized bandit leader.

Aruwan said the development was made known in an operational feedback from security agencies.

“After an era of terrorizing citizens and evading security forces, the Kaduna State Government can authoritatively report that the notorious bandit commander known as ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’ has met his end,” the statement read. “Painstaking investigations revealed atrocities he carried out with impunity in hard-to-reach locations. “Dogo Maikasuwa, also known as ‘Dogo Maimillion’ led series of attacks and kidnappings of citizens plying the Kaduna-Kachia Road, and in communities within Chikun and Kajuru LGAs. He was one of the deadliest bandits leading…





Source: Linda Ikeji