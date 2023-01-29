For security purpose over Naira deadline, we asked Buhari to postpone his visit to Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has disclosed that he sent a letter to the Presidency seeking the postponement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state for the commissioning of projects.

According to Ganduje, the President’s visit to the state on Monday, January 30 has been postponed due to security issues that might arise from the deadline given for swapping of old Naira notes for new ones.

Speaking during an interactive sessions with scholars, legislators, political leaders and business community in the state at the Government House in Kano, Ganduje said they are deeply concerned by the hardship attributed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) deadline of old naira notes.

He said;