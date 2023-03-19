Political thugs beat man to death at polling unit in Ebonyi





The Ebonyi State chairman of the Human Rights Defenders of Nigeria, (HURIDE) Sampson Oko Nweke, who is the brother of the deceased, said the incident happened during the governorship and state House of Assembly elections at Ogboji ward on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The activist said he and others managed to escape when the armed thugs invaded the polling units but his brother was not so lucky as the gunmen beat him to a coma.

“Armed political thugs with AK-47 riffles invaded my polling unit @booth 10, Ogboji ward, Ezza North LGA Ebonyi State. They came in two Carter motorcycles,” he narrated. “One of them surrendered me with AK-47 at a very close range while others thugs pursued other people in the bush. How I managed to find myself outside the polling centre remains mysterious to me. I was almost a dead person today. “They beat my brother, Mr Nweke Peter JP to coma. He is being rushed to hospital according to reports from those still around there. The hoodlums were also…





Source: Linda Ikeji