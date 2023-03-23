Ramadan begins on Thursday – Sultan of Sokoto says

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has confirmed the sighting of the new crescent, marking the beginning of Ramadan 1444AH.
The Sultan disclosed this in a live broadcast held on Wednesday evening, March 22, calling on Muslims to pray for Nigeria during the holy month.
“Today Wednesday, the 29th day of Shaaban 1444 AH, which is equivalent to 22nd of March 2023 marks the end of the month of Shaaban.
After receiving reports of moon sighting from Muslim leaders and organizations across the length and breadth of our great country, which were duly authenticated and verified by the state and National Moon Sighting Committees, consequently tomorrow Thursday 23rd day of March 2023 becomes the first day of Ramadan 1444 AH. We therefore called on all Muslims to commence fasting accordingly.
Source: Linda Ikeji