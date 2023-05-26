Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Imo





Gunmen have kidnapped a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Mathias Opara, in Imo State.

The priest, also known as Owu Ujo, is the Man of Order and Discipline of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri.

He was kidnapped on Friday, May 26, 2023, along Ejemekwuru/Ogbaku Road while returning to Owerri after performing the funeral rites for the father of one of his colleagues at the Izombo community in the Oguta LGA, Imo State.

Recall that Jude Maduka, the Catholic priest in charge of the Christ the King Catholic Church at Ezinachi/Ugwuago in the state’s Okigwe Local Government Area, was kidnapped last week.

Rev. Fr. Opara was reportedly abducted alongside others who were in the same car with him.

Rev. Fr. Raymond Ogu, Director of Public Communications for the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, confirmed the development.