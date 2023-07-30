Twitter user shares ‘shocking letter’ an Embassy sent to a Nigerian applicant on why his/her Schengen visa was denied





A Twitter user has shared the ‘shocking letter’ an Embassy allegedly sent to a Nigerian applicant on why his/her Schengen visa was denied.

In the letter that has gone viral, the embassy alleged that the documents some Nigerians present are forged and that this is common with Nigerians. The embassy went further to mention a place in Benin city, the Edo state capital where it is brisk business to obtain forged documents.

According to the viral letter, the embassy went stated that the applicant has not traveled to any Schengen area previously and that although this is not grounds for denial but that it is factor used in accessing an applicant’s intent to travel to the Schengen area.

The embassy went further to state that the applicant mentioned that they own a company but however failed to mention the assets the said company has.

The embassy said although the bank statements are genuine, they are not enough to prove that an applicant is well established as the bank balance is…