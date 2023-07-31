Give Unto Ceasar What Belongs To Ceasar





Moreplex TV will start charging subscribers the 7.5% VAT. We are required to remit this on a monthly basis. We are therefore asking our subscribers to make the adjustment while they are making purchases or paying for subscription. This VAT belongs to the government and is being remitted to the government.

On another note, we will be increasing our subscription prices as follows:

FEDERAL MONTHLY from N2,500 to N3,000 and JARA MONTHLY from N1,000 to N1,500.

These changes will take effect on 15 August 2023. So, you will be paying the new subscription amount plus VAT. However, our Hero decoder remains N7,500 with 3 months free subscription; and JOLLY decoder with IPTV + YouTube remains N10,500 with one month free subscription. The decoder prices will end by 31 August 2023.

We remain grateful to all our subscribers for their loyalty, especially those that send us messages of how much they love the quality of our contents and the quality of our transmission. We want to let you…