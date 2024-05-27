Bandits kill 11 in Katsina communities





The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of 11 persons by bandits that invaded three villages in Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Katsina on Sunday, May 26, 2024, debunked a report claiming that 40 people were killed by the bandits.

“We are aware of a misleading report making the rounds, especially on Facebook, that bandits attacked three villages in Bakori and killed 40 people,” he explained.

“The command wishes to categorically debunk this claim as misleading, and set the record straight

“On May 25, 2024, bandits launched an attack on Unguwar Lamido village in Bakori where they shot and killed 11 people.

“The Divisional Police Officer in Bakori, on receiving the information, quickly mobilised operatives and rushed to the scene where they successfully restored normalcy and prevented further losses.”

The PPRO urged members of the public to…