AFCON 2021: Cameroon, Egypt fans celebrate Super Eagles 3-1 Sudan thrashing

By Victor Okoye

Cameroonian fans and their Egyptian counterparts on Saturday joined the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) in celebrating the Super Eagles’ victory over Sudan in Garoua, Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria’s Super Eagles beat their Sudanese counterparts 3-1 in a Group D clash at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to advance to the knockout phase of the competition.

Some Cameroonians who spoke with NAN after the team’s victory expressed their love for Nigeria, adding that they see the Super Eagles going far in the competition.

Mohamed Sadat, a Cameroonian and ex-footballer, said he came all the way from Marwa (a suburb about 3,000 km away from Garoua) to watch the Super Eagles because of the love he has for Nigeria.

He noted that he had been a staunch supporter of the Super Eagles for a long time and knew players like Jayjay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Finidi George, Kanu Nwankwo, Mikel Obi, to mention a few.