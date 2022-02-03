NBC fines Vision Media N5m, suspends programme for 6 months

By Ismaila Chafe

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has imposed a six-month suspension order on a radio/TV programme, Idon Mikiya.

The programme, which was being aired on the stable of Vision Media Services, Abuja, was suspended for outright violation of the country’s broadcasting code.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the media outfit was also fined N5 million in addition to the six- month suspension.

The suspension order is contained in a letter entitled, “Prejudicial Content on Idon Mikiya: Suspension Order,” and addressed to the Managing Director of Vision Media Services Limited, Abuja.

According to the letter which was signed by the Director General of the NBC, Balarabe Ilelah, the suspension order took effect from Jan. 28.

Ilelah described the content of the programme aired on Jan. 5 as a breach of the nation’s security apparatus.

The letter read in part: “The National Broadcasting Commission monitored the broadcast of your programme, Idon…