UNAIDS 95-95-95 vision key to ending HIV in Nigeria – Official

By Ikenna Osuoha

Mr Jekwu Ozoemena, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HIV Trust Fund (HTF) says only strict adherence to UN Joint Action on AIDS (UNAIDS) 95-95-95 vision for 2030 will guarantee a HIV free Nigeria.

Ozoemena said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

He said that ending HIV required regular tests and treatment of 95 per cent of persons tested, 95 per cent placed on treatment, and 95 per cent viral load suppression.

“The UNAIDS 95-95-95 fast track strategy; 95 per cent of people living with HIV knowing their status, 95 per cent of people who know their status placed on treatment and 95 per cent of people on treatment with suppressed viral loads,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer, who expressed optimism in realising HIV free Nigeria, said that testing and treatment were imperative.

Ozoemena said that stigma and discrimination were being orchestrated by lack of information, as well as religious bias.

According to…