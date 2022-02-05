Zamfara Govt. introduces feeding programme to Almajiri schools

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Zamfara State Government has introduced a feeding programme to Almajiri Quranic Schools across the state.

Gov. Bello Matawalle made the disclosure at the flag-off of the feeding programme held in Gusau, on Saturday.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Alhaji Abubakar Spawa, said the programme is designed by the administration to give Almajiri school pupils the sense of belonging.

He said that with the initiative in place, Quranic school pupils across the state would be relieved from the trouble of searching for what to eat, and will make them feel at home and face their studies seriously.

Spawa said to give the programme a befitting structure and sustainability, the state government would establish a Directorate for Quranic Recitation that would be saddled with the responsibility of handling the programme.

Speaking…