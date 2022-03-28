Group pays cancer patients’ bills at National Hospital

By Aderogba George

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Kubwa Achievers Lion Club, has settled the medical bills of four cancer patients at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sum of N900,000 paid by the group covered the treatment of three children and one teenager for a period of one-week.

Mr Samson Adeniran, the Chairman, Childhood Cancer Project of the group, said it was in the hospital because of sympathy and feeling for parents, who could not afford the medical bills for cancer treatment.

According to Adeniran, the group has five core mandates it performs every year, one of them is the care for childhood cancer, which it does towards paying the bills for some of them as a way of giving back to the society.

He lamented the high cost of cancer treatment at the hospital every week, saying that, an average family in Nigeria could face difficulty with this kind of payment, if there was no assistance from somewhere.

