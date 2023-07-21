National Gallery of Art partners YABATECH to showcase lecturers’ artworks

By Mateen Badru

The National Gallery of Art on Thursday collaborated with lecturers of the School of Art, Design and Printing Technology, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, to showcase their artworks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exhibition was organised by the National Gallery of Art to mark the Art Fair Lagos event.

Speaking on the benefits of the exhibition, the Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Mr Ebeten Ivara, said the exhibition was a way of documenting the lecturers’ works for posterity.

Ivara said the exhibition was also a recognition of the impact of eminent scholars, adding that the art works would be projected for public viewing and appreciation.

“This programme is a continuation of National Gallery of Art’s efforts in bridging the divide between Town and Gown in visual arts practice in Nigeria.

“There is this misconceived notion that art teachers especially at the tertiary level are basically concerned…