Fidelity, others distribute food palliatives to families in Keffi

By Ginika Okoye

Fidelity Bank Plc in partnership with Abbasid Charity Foundation and Sen. Wadada Ahmed have distributed food palliatives to no fewer than 1,000 families in Keffi, Nasarawa state.

Distributing the food items on Wednesday, Ms Victoria Abuka, the Team Lead, Corporate Social Responsibility, Fidelity Bank said the gesture was to cushion the effects of the high cost of food items.

She added that the gesture was part of the bank’s initiative known as, “‘Fidelity Food Bank’.

Abuka said the initiative which commenced in April, 2003, was aimed at contributing to food security in the country.

She said that since the inauguration of the initiative, over 100,000 food packs had been distributed across the country.

“One of the major problem in the country now is food. People are hungry and it is difficult to pursue dreams and aspirations.

”That is why Fidelity Bank, as a socially responsible organisation, started the initiative for food distribution to families in…