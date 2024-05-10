Dangote Cement offers free Malaria treatment In Edo

The Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) on Thursday began its malaria intervention programme for host communities at Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Group Head of Sustainability, DCP, Dr Igazeuma Okoroba, said the campaign was in commemoration of the World Malaria Day and to advance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 of the UN.

“As we observe, a significant portion of the population lacks access to vital healthcare services. Dangote Cement PLC aims to bridge this gap by addressing disparities in our host communities.

“We believe that healthy people are the foundation for healthy economies, and for this reason, countries are taking decisive actions to counteract health challenges. Our target for this campaign is Edo State.

“According to the United Nations, efforts to combat infectious diseases like HIV, TB and malaria improved between 2000 and 2015; however,…