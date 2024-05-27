Ex-EFCC Chairman Lamorde Dies At 61

Abuja May 26, 2014(NAN) A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Lamorde is dead. He was aged 61.

Lamorde reportedly died on Sunday morning in Egypt, where he had travelled for medical treatment. He was the third Executive Chairman of the anti-graft agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lamorde according to a family source died around 3.00am local time in Cairo, Egypt, three days after undergoing a surgery.

His remains are expected to be flown back to the country for burial.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa state, and attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology in 1984.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 and retired as a deputy inspector-general

Lamorde was the pioneer director of operations of the anti-graft agency when it was created in 2003.

He was acting chairman of the commission in January 2008, a position he held until Waziri was…