EFCC Presents Witnesses Against Shehu Sani over Alleged $10,000.00 Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, presented two witnesses before Justice I.E Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja against the former senator, representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani.

The EFCC is prosecuting Senator Sani on a two-count criminal charge, bordering on intent to defraud and obtain the sum of $10,000.00 (Ten Thousand United States of America Dollars) from one Alhaji Sani Dauda, (ASD) under the false pretence, that the money was meant to bribe the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to arrest and prosecute one Abubakar Musa.

Source: EFCC News