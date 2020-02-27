Attorney General Commends EFCC for Recoveries

.

.

The Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister, Ayinla Jawondo Salman, has commended the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for huge recoveries of stolen monies belonging to the state government. Salman gave the commendation when he led senior officials of the Kwara State Ministry of Justice on a courtesy visit to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC.

.

.

According to the Attorney General, EFCC is doing a great work and has made huge recoveries for the state, monies that ordinarily would have been stolen.

For details of this and other stories, visit our website at www.efccnigeria.org

.

.

#EFCC #TheFightAgainstCorruption #FightingForYou











Source: EFCC News