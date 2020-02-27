Wrongfully convicted man awarded $1.5 Million after spending 23 years in prison

Lamonte McIntyre, from Kansas, USA has been awarded $1.5 million after being wrongfully convicted for two murders he didn’t commit and spending 23 years in prison.

Lamonte was convicted and sentenced to two terms of life in prison for the murders of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn back in 1994 after both victims had been shot in midday while in their car. Lamonte who was 17 at the time was not physically present and no evidence or motive linked him to the crime.

According to The Associated Press, Lamonte has been fighting for his freedom for the past 8 years and in court documents he alleged that the prosecutor in the case intimidated witnesses after they told her that Lamonte did not look like the shooter once they saw him in person. In court documents, Lamonte also alleged that the prosecutor and the presiding judge also had a romantic relationship that wasn’t known as at the time of conviction.

His legal team also alleged that that the ‘White’ detective who…