"EFCC, a Shining Light"- Customs

Customs Comptroller, Port Harcourt's Area Command, Comptroller Yusuf Garba, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC), saying that it is "a shining light that we need to build, to make it stronger."

He gave the commendation on Thursday, September 17, 2020, when the Port Harcourt's zonal head of the EFCC, paid him a Courtesy Visit. According to him, every stakeholder in the anti-corruption fight should offer support to the EFCC. He, therefore, pledged his Command's continued support to the Commission.

Earlier in his remark, Chukkol appreciated the Nigeria Customs Service, for its support and collaboration with the EFCC and called for a more positive relationship between the two agencies.

Specifically, he recalled the history of close relationships between the two organisations and expressed the desire to take the partnership to higher heights.

"I received a pleasant surprise when I resumed with the arrest of the two Lebanese over the attempted smuggling of $890,000 cash through the Port Harcourt Airport. We expect to see more of such cooperation," he said.









Source: EFCC News