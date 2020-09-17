"EFCC, a Shining Light"- Customs…

By
Headliners
-
3

"EFCC, a Shining Light"- Customs
Customs Comptroller, Port Harcourt's Area Command, Comptroller Yusuf Garba, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC), saying that it is "a shining light that we need to build, to make it stronger."
He gave the commendation on Thursday, September 17, 2020, when the Port Harcourt's zonal head of the EFCC, paid him a Courtesy Visit. According to him, every stakeholder in the anti-corruption fight should offer support to the EFCC. He, therefore, pledged his Command's continued support to the Commission.
Earlier in his remark, Chukkol appreciated the Nigeria Customs Service, for its support and collaboration with the EFCC and called for a more positive relationship between the two agencies.
Specifically, he recalled the history of close relationships between the two organisations and expressed the desire to take the partnership to higher heights.
"I received a pleasant surprise when I resumed with the arrest of the two Lebanese over the attempted smuggling of $890,000 cash through the Port Harcourt Airport. We expect to see more of such cooperation," he said.

119737882 3417188674970265 9143570154685585680 n.jpg? nc cat=108& nc sid=110474& nc ohc=jEuDZWbc1YcAX F6Zzr& nc ht=scontent frt3 1
119853405 3417188928303573 1367914275288629868 n.jpg? nc cat=110& nc sid=110474& nc ohc=KsnXbcfmbegAX93y13v& nc oc=AQnVG72bwU Lj B39nJl gp63JeZ9YEp2piYuRAPfMJnOUiG9gYXft89Fkhq7o898tU9C9sAX6RWBZ79BNIFW9tP& nc ht=scontent frx5 1


Source: EFCC News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR