Anti –graft War: EFCC Seeks Kano Emir’s Support

The Head of the Kano Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed today September 29th, 2020 asked for the support of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to enable the achievement of the mandate of the agency in his domain.

The Zonal Head who spoke during a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Emir, said “The Commission realize that for it to win the war against corruption, all stakeholders must be involved especially the traditional institution’’.

‘’As the Royal Father of the people of Kano and its surroundings, we find it necessary to come to you and solicit your support, and that of the entire Kano Emirate Council which you are the Chairman. We also seek for your counsel and your blessing for the successful execution of our mandate’’, he added.

In his remark, Emir Bayero expressed his gratitude for the visit and charged the Zonal Head and the entire management of the Commission to always put the fear of God in executing their jobs. He also acknowledged the good work the Commission has done and is still doing for the country.

‘’The important work you do for this country speaks for itself; we therefore don’t need to repeat what is obvious for everyone to see. The first thing I’d like to charge you with is for you to be diligent, professional and just in your investigations.’’

While charging the EFCC for uprightness, the Royal Father also urged the public to consider the Commission as theirs and embrace it. ‘’To the general public, we call on you to consider EFCC as your own because they are on the course of making this country great. It is therefore necessary for the public to support with information that can help their work. Because it is not enough for people to be talking about how much the country is damaged, what are you doing as a citizen of the country to change it for the better? Everybody has a stake in salvaging this country,” he said.











Source: EFCC News