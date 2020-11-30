EFCC Arraigns Three For Alleged N139m Fraud

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, November 30, 2020, arraigned Osita Ojeah, his company, Homeland and Overseas Limited, and Anthony Nwosu before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State on a two-count charge bordering on stealing and conspiracy to steal to the tune of N139, 000,000.00(One Hundred and Thirty-nine Million Naira).

One of the counts reads: “Osita Ojeah, Anthony Nwosu and Homeland and Overseas Ltd., on or about the 3rd of February 2016 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonesty stole and converted the sum of N139, 000,000 property of Virgin Forest Nigeria Limited.”

They pleaded “not guilty" to the charges.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, N.M. Anana, asked the court for a trial date

Counsel for the first and second defendants, Henry Isiekwe, informed the Court of an application for the bail of his clients and also moved same accordingly.

Counsel for the third defendant, C.H. Nwuke, also moved the bail application for his client.

The application for bail was, however, opposed by the prosecuting counsel, Anana.

Consequently, Justice Taiwo adjourned till December 4, 2020 "for hearing of bail application" and also ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the EFCC.









Source: EFCC News